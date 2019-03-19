On April 27th, come for entertaining jokes and classic songs by community performers: Dan Neubauer, Sara Smart, Aletta Mannix, Corrie Judd, and Kayla McPherson.

A Silent Auction will open at 6pm. Performance 6:30-8pm with intermission. Silent Auction winners can pay with cash or card at end of performance.

Tickets are only $5! Best seats in the house are $10. Seating is first come, first serve.

Come to the Mills Elementary Office between 8:30am and 4pm to purchase tickets or stop by Gino’s on East Main Street.

Funds raised will go towards buying scholarship instruments and/or private lessons for selected 5th grade band and orchestra students, scholarships to send students to Ross Ragland Theater youth camps, and maybe more!