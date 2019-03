The Oregon Tech Foundation and Oregon Tech Athletics invite you to a special ceremony and official unveiling of the John and Lois Stilwell Stadium on Saturday, March 23, 2019.

Oregon Tech — Softball Stadium, 3201 Campus Dr, Klamath Falls OR

The ceremony will take place between games 1 & 2, approximately 1:00 PM. Games begin at 11:00 am – game tickets available for purchase at the gate. Cheer on the Lady Owls as they take on Carroll College, and help us commemorate the new and improved stadium!