Fifteen local employers who are hiring will be on hand to meet with job seekers at a Klamath Community College job fair Thursday.

The job fair is March 21, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KCC Commons. The job fair will connect job seekers directly with employers hoping to fill full-time and part-time positions. The fair is open to college and high school students, and to the public.

A range of employers, including the Klamath Health Partners, Fremont-Winema National Forest, ZCS Engineer- ing and Architectural, Klamath County Community Corrections, and Express Employment Professionals will be at the event.

Employers offering seasonal summer employment in resort, manufacturing, construction, retail, health care, public service, and various other industries will also attend.

No on-site interviews are planned, but there will be opportunities for job seekers to ask questions and arrange interviews. Job seekers should have resumes to hand out and should dress appropriately for meeting a potential employer.

KCC WorkSource Career Center staff will be available to help participants apply for jobs online, if needed. The job fair is March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Building 4 Commons. For more information call KCC Work Readiness and Pathways Coordinator Jan Goodyear at 541-880-2387.