On Monday, March 19, 2019, at approximately 3:54 P.M. Oregon State Police and emergency personnel responded to the report of a two vehicle crash on Hwy 140 and the intersection of Bliss Rd.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Ranger PU, operated by Chelsea Ridenour (29) of Malin, was traveling on Bliss Rd. and failed to stop at the stop sign at Hwy 140. A Ford Explorer was traveling on Hwy 140, operated by Frederic Rouviere (59) of Bly, and a collision occurred.

Rouviere sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Ridenour and her juvenile male passenger were transported to the hospital with injuries.

Cynthia Schmidt (59) of Bly, passenger in the Explorer, was transported to the hospital with injuries.

Oregon State Police was assisted by the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office, Klamath County Fire, and Air Link.

Investigation is continuing.