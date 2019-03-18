KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech (6-21, 2-10 NAIA-W) put up an increased effort but still fell to University of British Columbia (14-11, 9-3 NAIA-W) in both games of NAIA-West play on Sunday at Kiger Stadium, falling at a close 6-4 in the first game and 4-3 in the second.

Game 1 University of British Columbia 6 Oregon Tech 4

After two innings without runs, the Thunderbirds opened the game in the top of the third, batting in two runs to take the lead. Tech responded soon after as an Austin Zavala home run scored two to tie the game in the bottom of the fourth.

UBC took the lead for good in the fifth, outscoring OIT 3-2 as Mike Fitzsimmons batted in a single run and a Jordan Dray double earned them two more. Austin Florez and Josh Kallstrom batted in two for the Owls in the bottom of the fifth with a homer and triple, respectively.

University of British Columbia extended the lead with another run in the seventh and held Tech without a hit for the last four innings to earn the two-run victory.

Kallstrom and Micah Jio each contributed two hits and OIT pitchers John Schulz and Trask Telesmanich struck out nine between them in the loss.

Game 2 University of British Columbia 4 Oregon Tech 3

A strong defensive effort from both teams started the second game of the day, as both teams were held without a run until the fifth inning, when UBC’s Brandon Hupe batted in a single run.

The Owls came back to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth as the Thunderbird’s pitcher walked five batters, allowing Kallstrom and Zavala to score and bring the game to 2-1.

UBC tied things up in the seventh, but a Zavala single batted in another run for Tech, giving them a single-run lead that they would hold for the next inning, before a homer from Jaxon Valcke scored two to earn the Thunderbirds the victory.

Kallstrom and Alex Malcolm each added two hits in the game, but OIT was unable to find the hit they needed as 11 players remained stranded on base through the course of the game.

University of British Columbia went through four pitchers in the game, striking out 11 but also walking seven Owls in the game.

The Hustlin’ Owls will travel to Lewiston, Idaho next weekend to play Lewis-Clark State College as part of NAIA-West, with games taking place at 11:00 am and 2:00 pm on Saturday and 10:00 am and 1:00 pm on Sunday.