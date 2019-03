The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office is looking to adopt the idea of a body camera policy, following the lead of police departments in Klamath Falls, Merrill and Tulelake.

As of right now, Sheriff’s deputies do not currently use body or dash cameras. Sheriff Chris Kaber said he is pursuing a 30-day smartphone body camera trial run to begin within a few months. After his trial, Kaber said he will either push forward with purchasing cameras for all patrol deputies, or for – go the plan.