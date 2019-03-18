On March 18, 2019 at 3:13 am, Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded to the report of a fully engulfed structure fire in a home on North 8th Street. The approximately 1,800 sq. foot two-story residence with one-story below grade sustained extensive damage. The estimated value of the home is $80,000, with approximately 75% loss to property and contents. Red Cross assisted the two families who were displaced. There were no injuries to human occupants, although several animals perished in the fire. No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation.

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded with a total of 18 fire personnel from four engines, an ambulance, 4 Chief Officers and the Fire Marshal. The Klamath Falls City Police, PP&L, Avista Utilities and the Office of the State Fire Marshal also assisted.