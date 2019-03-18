ASHLAND, Ore. – No.3 Southern Oregon University (21-4, 8-1 CCC) took over first place in the Cascade Conference standing after sweeping No. 9 Oregon Tech (18-10, 6-3 CCC) on Sunday, 3-1 in game 1, and 11-4 in game 2, as the Raiders pulled off the four game sweep at University Field.

Game 1 – SOU 3 OIT 1

Gabby Sandoval tossed a gem and SOU continued to get some clutch hitting for its fourth last at-bat win in conference play. Sophomore center fielder Avery Morehead-Hutsell was the hero at the plate, stroking a two-out, three-run double with the Raiders down to their final out in the top of the seventh.

Ali Graham had been working on a one-hit shutout for the Owls with two down and a runner on first. Hannah Wessel and Olivia Mackey extended the game with back-to-back singles that loaded the bases for Morehead-Hutsell, who drove Graham’s 1-0 delivery to the gap in left-center field.

Sandoval completed her two-hit complete game by retiring the side in order in the bottom of the inning. The junior – who on Saturday pitched a three-hit shutout and earned a second win in relief – gave up only an unearned run in the fourth, when OIT executed a double-steal that plated Maddie DeVerna .

Now 14-1 with an ERA down to 1.19, Sandoval has gotten decisions in all eight of SOU’s CCC victories. In six conference starts, she’s allowed just four earned runs over 43 frames.

Game 2 – SOU 11 OIT 4

The Raiders broke out in Game 2 with five runs over the first three innings. Allie Stines went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored. Tayler Walker doubled twice, hit a sacrifice fly and drove in a pair of runs, while Olivia Mackey added two hits with SOU’s fourth double and four runs scored and Lauren Quirke went 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI.

SOU tacked on five runs in the seventh, where the Owls committed three of their six errors. Lauren Quirke finished off the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to improve to 3-1.

Five Owls had two hits apiece; Shayna Ige , Ali Graham , Cierra Barkis , McKenna Armantrout and Kiahna Brown , who also hit her sixth home run of the season.

Oregon Tech will next host Carroll College this Friday starting at 2:00 pm and Saturday at 11:00 am at the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium

A dedication ceremony for the new field will take place between games of Saturday’s doubleheader with at approximately 1:00 PM. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am – game tickets available for purchase at the gate.

The John and Lois Stilwell Stadium is dedicated in honor of John and Lois’s generous philanthropy to Oregon Tech. This first-rate softball complex is made possible by the vision of the Stilwells and their lead gift.

Their passion for academic excellence, athletics, and student success motivated John and Lois to generously support the University in many ways, including capital projects, student travel, and endowed scholarships which make it possible for numerous students to pursue their educational and professional dreams, now and in the future.