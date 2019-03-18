LA GRANDE, Ore. – Danielle De Castro of Oregon Tech has been named the Red Lion women’s outdoor field Athlete of the Week for her performance this past weekend the Cascade Conference office announced today.

De Castro turned in an exceptional performance in the 1500-meters at the Hornet Invite over the weekend, clocking a time of 4:27 to finish third in a field of 73. The junior from Seattle was the only NAIA finisher in the top-40, and her NAIA ‘A’ standard time is currently the best in the NAIA by nine seconds. In addition, De Castro’s performance eclipsed the Lady Owls’ school record by eight seconds.