PORTLAND, Ore. – (March 15, 2019) — Do you want to keep your farm or ranch in agriculture for future generations? Do you want to protect your agricultural land from future development? Do you want to restore wetland habitat on your land and protect it for migratory birds, fish, and other wildlife?

USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service in Oregon offers easement programs to help private landowners, state and local governments, Indian tribes, and non-profit groups protect Oregon’s working agricultural lands and wetlands for future generations.

NRCS is accepting applications for the Agricultural Conservation Easements Program(ACEP). Applications must be submitted by April 19 to be considered in the Fiscal Year 2019 batch of applications.

NRCS will rank applications based on identified natural resource concerns and priority areas throughout the state. Easement priority areas in Oregon include critical water bird habitat, Coho and steelhead salmon habitat, sage grouse habitat, grasslands, and more.

“The ACEP is an exciting opportunity for private landowners and conservation partners to ensure the long-term protection and vitality of Oregon’s wetlands and working agricultural lands,” said Oregon State Conservationist Ron Alvarado. “We encourage state and local governments, non-governmental organizations, Indian tribes, and private landowners to contact their local NRCS office to see how our easement programs can help them achieve long-term natural resources goals.”

Through the ACEP, NRCS provides financial and technical assistance to secure easements for both working agricultural lands and for wetlands. The program has two components: one for Agricultural Land Easements (ALE) and one for Wetland Reserve Easements (WRE).

Under the ALE component, NRCS provides funds to eligible entities (such as non-profit conservation groups) to purchase permanent easements that protect the agricultural use and conservation values of the land. These easements prevent productive working lands from being converted to non-agricultural uses, keeping the land in agriculture for future generations. They support and maximize protection of land devoted to food and fiber production. Cropland, rangeland, grassland, pastureland and non-industrial private forestland are all eligible for ALE.

Under the WRE component, NRCS provides funding directly to private landowners for the purchase of a 30-year or permanent easements and for wetland restoration activities. These easements restore and enhance wetlands and improve habitat for a variety of fish, migratory birds and other wildlife. WRE projects also improve water quality, reduce flood damage, and encourage outdoor education and recreation. Eligible lands include farmed or converted wetlands that can be successfully and cost-effectively restored.

Learn more about ACEP opportunities and how to apply in Oregon by visiting the NRCS Oregon ACEP webpage at: https://go.usa.gov/xE6aS.

To find a local NRCS office near you, visit the NRCS Oregon website at www.or.nrcs.usda.gov and view the “Contact Us” tab for a map of local service centers.