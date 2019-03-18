SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Susie Garza set a school record in the 5k while Hunter drops hit an NAIA “A” standard while taking over the National lead in the Javelin as the Owls excelled at the Hornet Invite at Sacramento State.

“I am very excited to see where many of these athletes will be in a month with good training,” said head coach Jack Kegg .

Garza in a time of 17:09 shattered the OIT 5K record of 17:40 set by Mary Matchett in 2015 as Garza now leads the nation. Just behind Garza is Cindy Reed who is now #2 in the NAIA with her time of 17:15, Faith Widman is now #6 in the nation with a time of 18:10, #10 in the nation Annika Andersen 18:39. Garza and Reed ran NAIA “A” times

Danielle De Castro became the national leader and also set a school record in the 1500, with a 3rd place finish at 4:27.52.

Hunter Drops also became the national leader in the Javelin with a throw of 60.08-meters good enough for an NAIA “A” Drops also hit a “B” in pole vault with a jump of a 4.65-meters.

Tim Barnett hit an NAIA “B” in the Javelin with a throw of 5- meters.

Other Tech highlights include; seasons best by Amber Von Essen in the 400-meter in a time of 58.1, Angel Valdez ran a time of 49.92 and Joey Stroup 51.05 in the men’s 400-meters

Paul Wyatt ran 3:59 and Chris Ramirez 4:03 in the 1500-meters

In the 100-meter dash Donnie Pate ran a 10.97.