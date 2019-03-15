The air quality advisory from noon today Friday March 15, 2019 until noon tomorrow, Friday March 16, 2019, is YELLOW

The yellow advisory means:

Only certified woodstoves, pellet stoves, and fireplace inserts may be used inside the air quality zone. Individuals with approved exemptions may use their wood burning heat source inside the air quality zone. Use only seasoned dry wood. Outdoor burning is prohibited within the air quality zone. Residential outdoor burning is allowed in the communities of Chiloquin, Sprague River, Beatty, Bly and Northern Klamath County. Burning within residential areas should be avoided, if the smoke impacts neighborhoods.

For air quality questions please call 541-883-5118.