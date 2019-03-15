KANSAS CITY, Mo. – After a standout season and career, Oregon Tech senior Nohea Waiwaiole (Portland, Oregon) was named to the NAIA All-American Third Team, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced on Thursday.

Waiwaiole was also named a Cascade Collegiate Conference First Team recipient earlier this year. She is in the fourth Owl in the last six years and seventh all-time at OIT to be recognized on a national level, following Morgan Roberts-Eli Honorable Mention in 2017, Karly Leveque’s Third Team selection in 2016 and Karissa Dixon’s Honorable Mention selection in 2014, Nikki McElligott Third Team in 2004, and 2005 and Carmen Arroquero Honorable Mention in 1985.

“I am thrilled that the NAIA recognized what an exceptional player Nohea is and has been for the Lady Owls the past 4 years,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “We are a very balanced offensive team but she filled up the stat sheet every game and led our team in almost every category. Nohea had a fantastic tournament in Sioux City and committee members saw her play in person. She was a tremendous leader for this team and has 31 entries in our programs record book. Nohea had an outstanding career at Oregon Tech and I couldn’t be prouder to be her coach.”

Waiwaiole averaged 10.9 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 4.6 assists in leading her team to a second place finish in the Cascade Conference at 16-4 and a 24-10 overall record leading her team into the second round of the NAIA National Tournament.

Waiwaiole finishes with 1,192 (6th all-time) career points, 708 rebounds (3rd all-time) and is the all-time leader in assists at OIT with 411.