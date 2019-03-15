KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Just two days after leading the Hustlin’ Owls into the NAIA title game Oregon Tech junior Mitchell Fink (Clackamas, Ore.) was named a 2019 First-Team NAIA Division II All-American with fellow junior Seth Erickson (Salem, Ore.) picking up Honorable Mention recognition announced Thursday by the national office.

Earlier this year Fink and Erickson were named first-team all-conference, while Fink was selected the 2018-19 Cascade Conference Player of the Year, for the second year in a row, after leading Oregon Tech to a 15-3 conference mark and the Owls 10th regular-season cascade conference championship.

Fink led Oregon Tech to a 28-8 overall record and a 2nd place finish at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. Fink led the Owls in scoring this season averaging 15.1 points per game and an NAIA leading 7.2 assists.

Fink is now fourth all-time at OIT in total points scored with 1,553 and second all-time in assists with 656.

Erickson was second on the Owls with 5.5 rebounds, and scoring at 13.9 points per game including a team best 42% from long range on 65-of-156.

Fink becomes the Owls 10th First Team NAIA All-American joining fellow selections Bobby Hunter (2012), Joseph Foster (2011), Justin Parnell (2010), Jguwon Hogges (2009), Ryan Fiegi (07-08), Levell Hesia (05-07), LaMont Swinson (01) Saif Abdur-Rahman (98), Rafid Kiti (94), Second Team Selection Joel Yellow Owl (2017), and Third Teamer Todd Matthews (04).

First Team
Name School Position
*Cameron Hunt Southwestern College (Kan.) Guard
Elisha Boone WVU Tech (W.Va.) Guard
Mitchell Fink Oregon Tech Guard
Ty Hoglund Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Forward
Kyle Mangas Indiana Wesleyan Guard
Paul Marandet Spring Arbor (Mich.) Guard
Talon Pinckney College of Idaho Guard
Nic Reed Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Forward
Sam Vander Sluis Cornerstone (Mich.) Center
Jay Wolfe Briar Cliff (Iowa) Guard
* = National Player of the Year
Second Team
Name School Position
Tyler Borchers Morningside (Iowa) Center
Dwight Burton Madonna (Mich.) Guard
Trevion Crews Bethel College (Ind.) Guard
Ethan Davidson College of the Ozarks (Mo.) Forward
Justin Folkers Dakota State (S.D.) Forward
Trae Graham Warner (Fla.) Forward
Jevon Knox Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) Guard
Jordan Murdock Friends (Kan.) Forward
Wes Stowers Marian (Ind.) Guard
Trenton Thompson Asbury (Ky.) Forward
Third Team
Name School Position
K.J. Duronslet Union (Ky.) Guard
Jamie Johnson Indiana Southeast (Ind.) Guard
Reginald Kissoonlal Marian (Ind.) Forward
Aaron Levarity Milligan (Tenn.) Forward
Collin Malcolm Warner Pacific (Ore.) Forward
Evan Maxwell Indiana Wesleyan (Ind.) Forward
Therence Mayimba Washington Adventist Forward
Kevin Oberweiser Jamestown (N.D.) Guard
Jon Purintun Jamestown (N.D.) Forward
Joshua Wilchcombe Oklahoma Wesleyan Forward
Honorable Mention
Name School Position
Christian Drayton Antelope Valley (CA) Forward
Leo Behrend Ave Maria (Fla.) Guard
Kayode Daboiku Brescia (Ky.) Forward
Jackson Lamb Briar Cliff (Iowa) Guard
EJ Bush Bryan (Tenn.) Guard
Blake Walsman Cincinnati Christian (Ohio) Forward
Jaylen Smallwood Coastal Georgia (Ga.) Forward
AJ Hodges Corban (Ore.) Guard
Christian Rodriguez Cornerstone (Mich.) Guard
Nick Harden Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) Guard
Jordan May Eastern Oregon Guard
Nick Johnson Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Guard
Shane Maple Governors State (Ill.) Guard
Logan Godfrey Grace (Ind.) Forward
Bart Hiscock Hastings (Neb.) Center
Dylan Phair Indiana Tech (Ind.) Guard
Bishop Smith Indiana East Guard
Trequan Spivey Indiana Kokomo Guard
Andrija Matic Keiser (Fla.) Forward
Ty Searles Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Guard
Joshua Reynolds Madonna (Mich.) Guard
Gorg Alhag Mayville State (N.D.) Guard
Zach Imig Morningside (Iowa) Guard
Brett Vipperman Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) Forward
Justin Martin Multnomah (Ore.) Guard
Hussayn Ford Northwest (Wash.) Forward
Austin Tyner Northwest Christian (Ore.) Guard
Trent Hilbrands Northwestern (Iowa) Guard
KJ Malveau Oklahoma Wesleyan Guard
Seth Erickson Oregon Tech Guard
Isaiah Palmer Ottawa University (Kan.) Forward
Quadre Lollis Presentation (S.D.) Forward
Samuel Bunkley Reinhardt University (Ga.) Guard
Jake Ludwig Roosevelt (Ill.) Guard
Keith Jordan Jr. Siena Heights (Mich.) Forward
Josiah Barsh Southeastern (Fla.) Guard
Brandon Durnell Spring Arbor (Mich.) Forward
Alex Brooks Voorhees (S.C.) Guard
Tommie Luke Webber International (Fla.) Guard
Brandon Shingles WVU Tech (W.Va.) Guard

