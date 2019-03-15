KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Just two days after leading the Hustlin’ Owls into the NAIA title game Oregon Tech junior Mitchell Fink (Clackamas, Ore.) was named a 2019 First-Team NAIA Division II All-American with fellow junior Seth Erickson (Salem, Ore.) picking up Honorable Mention recognition announced Thursday by the national office.
Earlier this year Fink and Erickson were named first-team all-conference, while Fink was selected the 2018-19 Cascade Conference Player of the Year, for the second year in a row, after leading Oregon Tech to a 15-3 conference mark and the Owls 10th regular-season cascade conference championship.
Fink led Oregon Tech to a 28-8 overall record and a 2nd place finish at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. Fink led the Owls in scoring this season averaging 15.1 points per game and an NAIA leading 7.2 assists.
Fink is now fourth all-time at OIT in total points scored with 1,553 and second all-time in assists with 656.
Erickson was second on the Owls with 5.5 rebounds, and scoring at 13.9 points per game including a team best 42% from long range on 65-of-156.
Fink becomes the Owls 10th First Team NAIA All-American joining fellow selections Bobby Hunter (2012), Joseph Foster (2011), Justin Parnell (2010), Jguwon Hogges (2009), Ryan Fiegi (07-08), Levell Hesia (05-07), LaMont Swinson (01) Saif Abdur-Rahman (98), Rafid Kiti (94), Second Team Selection Joel Yellow Owl (2017), and Third Teamer Todd Matthews (04).
|First Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|*Cameron Hunt
|Southwestern College (Kan.)
|Guard
|Elisha Boone
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Guard
|Mitchell Fink
|Oregon Tech
|Guard
|Ty Hoglund
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|Forward
|Kyle Mangas
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Guard
|Paul Marandet
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Guard
|Talon Pinckney
|College of Idaho
|Guard
|Nic Reed
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Forward
|Sam Vander Sluis
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Center
|Jay Wolfe
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Guard
|* = National Player of the Year
|Second Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|Tyler Borchers
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Center
|Dwight Burton
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Guard
|Trevion Crews
|Bethel College (Ind.)
|Guard
|Ethan Davidson
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|Forward
|Justin Folkers
|Dakota State (S.D.)
|Forward
|Trae Graham
|Warner (Fla.)
|Forward
|Jevon Knox
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Guard
|Jordan Murdock
|Friends (Kan.)
|Forward
|Wes Stowers
|Marian (Ind.)
|Guard
|Trenton Thompson
|Asbury (Ky.)
|Forward
|Third Team
|Name
|School
|Position
|K.J. Duronslet
|Union (Ky.)
|Guard
|Jamie Johnson
|Indiana Southeast (Ind.)
|Guard
|Reginald Kissoonlal
|Marian (Ind.)
|Forward
|Aaron Levarity
|Milligan (Tenn.)
|Forward
|Collin Malcolm
|Warner Pacific (Ore.)
|Forward
|Evan Maxwell
|Indiana Wesleyan (Ind.)
|Forward
|Therence Mayimba
|Washington Adventist
|Forward
|Kevin Oberweiser
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|Guard
|Jon Purintun
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|Forward
|Joshua Wilchcombe
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Forward
|Honorable Mention
|Name
|School
|Position
|Christian Drayton
|Antelope Valley (CA)
|Forward
|Leo Behrend
|Ave Maria (Fla.)
|Guard
|Kayode Daboiku
|Brescia (Ky.)
|Forward
|Jackson Lamb
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|Guard
|EJ Bush
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|Guard
|Blake Walsman
|Cincinnati Christian (Ohio)
|Forward
|Jaylen Smallwood
|Coastal Georgia (Ga.)
|Forward
|AJ Hodges
|Corban (Ore.)
|Guard
|Christian Rodriguez
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|Guard
|Nick Harden
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|Guard
|Jordan May
|Eastern Oregon
|Guard
|Nick Johnson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Guard
|Shane Maple
|Governors State (Ill.)
|Guard
|Logan Godfrey
|Grace (Ind.)
|Forward
|Bart Hiscock
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Center
|Dylan Phair
|Indiana Tech (Ind.)
|Guard
|Bishop Smith
|Indiana East
|Guard
|Trequan Spivey
|Indiana Kokomo
|Guard
|Andrija Matic
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Forward
|Ty Searles
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Guard
|Joshua Reynolds
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Guard
|Gorg Alhag
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|Guard
|Zach Imig
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Guard
|Brett Vipperman
|Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio)
|Forward
|Justin Martin
|Multnomah (Ore.)
|Guard
|Hussayn Ford
|Northwest (Wash.)
|Forward
|Austin Tyner
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|Guard
|Trent Hilbrands
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Guard
|KJ Malveau
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Guard
|Seth Erickson
|Oregon Tech
|Guard
|Isaiah Palmer
|Ottawa University (Kan.)
|Forward
|Quadre Lollis
|Presentation (S.D.)
|Forward
|Samuel Bunkley
|Reinhardt University (Ga.)
|Guard
|Jake Ludwig
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|Guard
|Keith Jordan Jr.
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Forward
|Josiah Barsh
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Guard
|Brandon Durnell
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Forward
|Alex Brooks
|Voorhees (S.C.)
|Guard
|Tommie Luke
|Webber International (Fla.)
|Guard
|Brandon Shingles
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Guard