KANSAS CITY, Mo. –Just two days after leading the Hustlin’ Owls into the NAIA title game Oregon Tech junior Mitchell Fink (Clackamas, Ore.) was named a 2019 First-Team NAIA Division II All-American with fellow junior Seth Erickson (Salem, Ore.) picking up Honorable Mention recognition announced Thursday by the national office.

Earlier this year Fink and Erickson were named first-team all-conference, while Fink was selected the 2018-19 Cascade Conference Player of the Year, for the second year in a row, after leading Oregon Tech to a 15-3 conference mark and the Owls 10th regular-season cascade conference championship.

Fink led Oregon Tech to a 28-8 overall record and a 2nd place finish at the NAIA National Tournament in Sioux Falls, S.D. Fink led the Owls in scoring this season averaging 15.1 points per game and an NAIA leading 7.2 assists.

Fink is now fourth all-time at OIT in total points scored with 1,553 and second all-time in assists with 656.

Erickson was second on the Owls with 5.5 rebounds, and scoring at 13.9 points per game including a team best 42% from long range on 65-of-156.

Fink becomes the Owls 10th First Team NAIA All-American joining fellow selections Bobby Hunter (2012), Joseph Foster (2011), Justin Parnell (2010), Jguwon Hogges (2009), Ryan Fiegi (07-08), Levell Hesia (05-07), LaMont Swinson (01) Saif Abdur-Rahman (98), Rafid Kiti (94), Second Team Selection Joel Yellow Owl (2017), and Third Teamer Todd Matthews (04).