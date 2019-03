The KCRW Bingo Bash:

Doors open at 12:30 on March 16th with games starting at 1 pm.

Desserts served including gluten free and sugar free.

Door prizes, raffle baskets prizes for adults as well as children winning games!

Proceeds to Basin student scholarships!

Tickets at door $10.00 adult , children age 5-12 $5.00 at the Hope Community Center on Homedale Rd.