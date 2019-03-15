Jimmy John’s is officially coming to Klamath Falls, according to building permits filed through the county.
Klamath County building records from December 2018 confirm that a 1,300-square-foot, $173,000 project at 2984 S. Sixth St., includes a new Jimmy John’s sandwich shop franchise.
The most recent permits file include building inspections at the beginning of March but it’s not clear when the new Jimmy John’s could open.
Jimmy John’s, a sandwich franchise, has multiple stores in Oregon, with two of the nearest being in Medford and there are more than 2,800 nationwide.