(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today announced the confirmed members of her Wildfire Council, which she created via executive order in January this year. The council is charged with evaluating national and global best practices in fire prevention, management and suppression to make recommendations for Oregon’s future wildfire management. Their first meeting is this Monday, March 18.

“Fire threatens communities, smoke compromises our health, and our local economy suffers,” said Governor Brown. “We need to make sure we are doing everything we can, and that we are building support for the sustainable funding needed to change this pattern. I’m so pleased to bring many experts together to tackle this important issue that deeply affects Oregonians and our lands.”

The Council will bring together experts whose work has environmental, health, and economic intersections with wildfire. Additional members may be asked to join as the Council’s work progresses. As outlined in the executive order, the Chair will appoint three working subcommittees focusing on mitigation, suppression, and recovery. View the council’s current confirmed membership here.