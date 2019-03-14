2 p.m. / 4 p.m. Saturday – Oregon Tech at SOU

11 a.m. / 1 p.m. Sunday – Oregon Tech at SOU

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – The Oregon Tech softball home games this weekend against Southern Oregon University have been moved to Ashland, Oregon due to poor field conditions in Klamath Falls. The games will now take place Saturday and Sunday at University Field on the Campus of SOU. Saturday’s doubleheader will begin at 2:00 pm with Sunday’s games starting at 11:00 am.

The Dedication Ceremony for the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium originally scheduled for this Saturday has also been postponed, it will now take place between games of the Lady Owls’ doubleheader with Carroll College on March 23 at approximately 1:00 PM. Game one of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 11:00 am – game tickets available for purchase at the gate.

The John and Lois Stilwell Stadium is dedicated in honor of John and Lois’s generous philanthropy to Oregon Tech. This first-rate softball complex is made possible by the vision of the Stilwells and their lead gift.

Their passion for academic excellence, athletics, and student success motivated John and Lois to generously support the University in many ways, including capital projects, student travel, and endowed scholarships which make it possible for numerous students to pursue their educational and professional dreams, now and in the future.

Oregon Tech Softball Moves Up to No. 9 in Coaches’ Poll

The Oregon Tech softball team moved from No.10 in the NAIA Pre-Season Poll to the No. 9 spot this Week in the NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll.

Defending national champions, Science & Arts currently undefeated on the season with a 17-0 record surpassed fellow Sooner Athletic Conference member, Oklahoma City, claiming the No. 1 spot in this Week’s Top 25.

Oregon Tech is on an eleven game win streak including a 6-0 start in Cascade Conference play and are 18-6 overall heading into this weekend’s big matchup against the No.3 ranked Raiders. SOU is 5-1 in CCC play and 17-4 overall.

Full Coaches Poll Below.

RANK PRESEASON RANK SCHOOL RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 2 Science & Arts (Okla.) 17-0 529 2 1 Oklahoma City 20-2 509 3 3 Southern Oregon 17-4 494 4 5 Georgia Gwinnett 21-5 468 5 6 Marian (Ind.) 4-0 449 6 8 Mobile (Ala.) 15-4 443 7 9 Hope International (Calif.) 21-4 427 8 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 10-0 383 9 10 Oregon Tech 18-6 375 10 7 Indiana Wesleyan 15-5 369 11 25 Valley City State (N.D.) 17-1 334 12 14 Vanguard (Calif.) 15-3 333 13 NR USC Beaufort (S.C.) 19-3 307 14 16 Corban (Ore.) 14-4 305 15 17 William Carey (Miss.) 9-3 298 16 11 Campbellsville (Ky.) 10-3 284 17 20 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 15-5 264 18 NR Lyon (Ark.) 15-4 215 19 NR Baker (Kan.) 10-3 211 20 NR Houston-Victoria (Texas) 11-3 191 21 23 Midland (Neb.) 3-1 178 22 12 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) 5-2 168 23 15 St. Francis (Ill.) 8-4 166 24 NR Warner (Fla.) 14-3 131 25 24 Jamestown (N.D.) 16-6 101

DROPPED OUT: Columbia (Mo.), Grand View (Iowa), Faulkner (Ala.), Central Methodist (Mo.)

RECEIVING VOTES: LSU Alexandria (La.) 85, Columbia (Mo.) 72, Brenau (Ga.) 67, Grand View (Iowa) 60, College of Idaho 36, Faulkner (Ala.) 32, Simpson (Calif.) 25, Saint Xavier (Ill.) 19, Central Methodist (Mo.) 16, University of Northwestern (Ohio) 13, Cumberland (Tenn.) 9, Rio Grande (Ohio) 8, McPherson (Kan.) 6, Webber International (Fla.) 5, Morningside (Iowa) 3, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 3