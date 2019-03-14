CAPITAL PROJECTS:

Altamont Drive Waterline Improvements Project

Altamont Drive between Anderson Avenue and Barry Avenue will be closed March 18, 2019 through March 22, 2019. Posted detour routes will be in place. The area will be open to local traffic only.

PERMITTING:

Trees LLC has been issued a permit allowing pruning of trees along powerlines in the rights-of-way. They will be working as follows:

March 14 to March 29, 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. – South boundary of Mills Addition, Shasta Way north to Applegate, Owens east to Mitchell. The parking lane and sidewalks will be closed with signs. Tree crews will be moving throughout the neighborhood

March 18 and March 19, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. – North side lane of 11th Street from High to Upham will be closed going west with signs and flaggers.

City Staff would like to thank Citizens, in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed due to Weather, Equipment break down or unexpected Emergencies. Should you have any questions, please feel free to contact the City of Klamath Falls Public Works Department at (541) 883-5363.