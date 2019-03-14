Bryce Willhite, age 32 and of the Klamath Falls area, was arrested Wednesday evening, March 13, after stealing a pickup and attempting to elude Sheriff’s deputies.

A construction worker flagged down a deputy near Altamont Drive and Anderson Avenue and reported that a male, driving a late model white Ford F150, was acting strangely. At approximately the same time, Klamath 911 received a call reporting the same pickup as stolen from an address on Bisbee Avenue. The caller said a physical altercation occurred between Willhite and the owner of the pickup prior to it being hotwired and driven away. The owner attempted to stop Willhite from taking the pickup and was drug a short distance.

Deputies attempted a traffic stop on the pickup but it sped away on Anderson Avenue and onto Washburn Way; the pursuit was terminated for public safety reasons. Another deputy in the area located the pickup behind a vacant building at Washburn Way and South 6th Street and again attempted a traffic stop. Willhite drove across the OC&E Trail to Avalon and Boardman Avenues and crashed into a power pole and ditch on Boardman Avenue. Willhite ran from the vehicle before being apprehended by deputies in a nearby backyard. He was lodged in the Klamath County Jail.

Arrestee: Willhite, Bryce L.

DOB: 1-9-1987

Charges: Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle

Assault IV Attempt to Elude x 2 Criminal Mischief I