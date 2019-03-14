Klamath County Fire District No. 1 will be conducting a live fire training, or “Burn to Learn” training event at 5132 Miller Ave today. This live training provides firefighters with valuable fire control techniques and is the best type of training available to prepare firefighters for an actual fire emergency.

During the live burn, flames and smoke may be visible from South Sixth Street, Homedale Road, and Wiard Street. All activities will begin in the morning hours starting at 9 am and will conclude by 3 pm. This will be a controlled exercise.

Klamath County Fire District No. 1, Kingsley Field Fire Department, Oregon Department of Forestry and the Klamath Falls Police Department will be participating in the event. Additional resources will be included to ensure that this drill is conducted safely, both for personnel and for the safety and property protection of others.

There will be constant monitoring of weather conditions and consideration for adjacent properties. There will not be any interruption of traffic with road closures.

Should you have any questions or concerns regarding this exercise, please contact Klamath County Fire District No. 1 at 541-885-2056 during normal business hours. If you have questions during the exercise, contact the Incident Commander at the site.