SOS SUPPORT GROUP Survivors of Suicide:
- Survivor Of a Loved One Lost To Suicide
- Have Been Affected By a Loss Due To Suicide
Starting April 2nd Tuesdays 5:30 115 N. 10th St. IYS Administration Building
Coffee, water, light snack & a separate area with quiet activities for kids
Registration not necessary Call or text Agnes at 541-591-3617 for information Facebook- Just Talk Suicide Prevention; Instagram-#JustTalk
1800-273-8255- National Suicide Helpline
741741 text “help” to start a conversation- National Texting Crisis Line