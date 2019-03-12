SOS SUPPORT GROUP Survivors of Suicide:

Survivor Of a Loved One Lost To Suicide

Have Been Affected By a Loss Due To Suicide

Starting April 2nd Tuesdays 5:30 115 N. 10th St. IYS Administration Building

Coffee, water, light snack & a separate area with quiet activities for kids

Registration not necessary Call or text Agnes at 541-591-3617 for information Facebook- Just Talk Suicide Prevention; Instagram-#JustTalk

1800-273-8255- National Suicide Helpline

741741 text “help” to start a conversation- National Texting Crisis Line