NEW ORLEANS – The Oregon Tech Women’s Track and Cross Country program leads the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association “Program of the Year” standings with two of the three seasons complete.

Cross country champ Oregon Tech is currently in first place with 8 points. The Owls coupled that national title with a seventh-place effort in Brookings, South Dakota in the indoor championships.

A number of teams are still in the race for the NAIA Men’s & Women’s Program of the Year Awards. Indoor national champ Wayland Baptist (Texas) trails Oregon Tech by two points. The Pioneers have 10 points after a ninth-place finish in cross country.

In order to be eligible for the award, teams must qualify for each of the NAIA Championships. Scoring is based on the team’s finish at each Championship in cross country, indoor track & field and outdoor track & field (i.e. 1st = 1 point, 2nd = 2 points … 31st = 31 points) with the lowest total score for all three championships combined determining the award winner. Ties among schools split points for positions taken.

Last year the Oregon Tech Men’s Team finished 6th in the Program of the Year standings, that was the best finish in school history (10th in XC, 28th in Indoor, 9th in Outdoor) with 47 points.