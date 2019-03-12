(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown testified in support of SB 861, a legislative proposal for paid postage on Oregon ballots. The Governor identified defending and expanding democracy, including through paid postage, as one of her key priorities in her budget and policy agenda. She was proud to co-introduce this legislation with Secretary of State Dennis Richardson, the Bus Project, and 41 additional co-sponsors.

“While Oregon is at the forefront of voter access, to maintain a strong democracy, we must take further actions to ensure voter accessibility,” said Governor Brown. “And frankly, the stamp is a functional barrier for voters with disabilities or rural voters who may live far from any drop box. It’s time to make everyone’s mailbox a drop-box—at no cost to the voter.”

Governor Brown’s testimony can be found here.