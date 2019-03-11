SALEM – The University of Oregon Alumni Association (UOAA) Duck vehicle license plate will be available for Oregon passenger vehicles starting April 1.

The plate is only for passenger vehicles titled and registered in Oregon. DMV will not accept or process applications received before April 1.

In addition to regular title, registration and plate manufacturing fees, the Duck plate has a $40 surcharge due when you first order the plate and at each registration renewal. The surcharge is the same amount for four-year or two-year registration periods. Customers who purchased a prepaid voucher may submit that with their application in lieu of the surcharge. The voucher may only be used once. The UOAA was required to sell at least 3,000 vouchers before DMV could start implementation of the Duck license plate. Surcharge funds will go to UOAA.

Customers who already have a group UO plate on the tree background with a decal can continue to renew or transfer that plate to another eligible passenger vehicle upon payment of the appropriate fees.

Custom (vanity) and Amateur Radio Operator (HAM radio) versions will be available on the new Duck plate.

DMV cannot reserve specific number-letter configurations for license plates. Also, DMV does not sell “sample” versions of license plates.

Customers can apply for the plates online, by mail, at DMV field offices, or through licensed vehicle dealers when they purchase a car. Customers cannot apply for a Duck plate online if they are submitting a pre-paid voucher. Customers cannot replace vehicle plates through DEQ emissions testing stations (emissions tests are required only in parts of the Portland and Medford metropolitan areas).

The cost of a set of plates depends upon when and how a vehicle owner applies for a new set. Here are two common scenarios:

Plates ordered within 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire:

Duck surcharge: $40 (also paid at every renewal) or a pre-paid voucher

Plate fee: $24 for the pair

Plate replacement fee: $5

Registration renewal: $112 (Multnomah County residents add $38; Washington County residents add $60)

Total without a voucher: $181 ($219 in Multnomah County; $241 in Washington County)

Total with a pre-paid voucher: $141 ($179 in Multnomah County; $201 in Washington County)

2. Plates ordered more than 120 days before a vehicle’s stickers expire:

Duck surcharge: $40 (also paid at every two-year renewal) or a pre-paid voucher

Plate fee: $24 for the pair

Plate replacement fee: $10

Total without a voucher: $74

Total with a pre-paid voucher: $34

Customers who purchase a new or used vehicle from a licensed dealer may order Duck plates as part of the car-buying process and provide a pre-paid voucher to the dealer if they have one. Dealers file title and registration applications with DMV on behalf of car buyers. However, dealers cannot submit a voucher on behalf of a car buyer prior to the April 1 effective date. When buying a car, there are charges in addition to those listed above, such as title fees and dealer processing charges.

Customers with more than 120 days before their vehicle’s stickers expire can order new plates from the convenience of their homes:

Customers without pre-paid vouchers can order new plates online at OregonDMV.com.

If you have a prepaid voucher, go to OregonDMV.com and download DMV Form 268 – Application for Registration, Renewal, Replacement or Transfer of Plates and/or Stickers. Mail that completed form with your voucher and check to DMV.

Before going to any DMV office, the agency suggests that you first check OregonDMV.com to make sure you have everything you need and view current wait times for the large DMV offices. Common transactions such as renewing vehicle registration, changing your address, and reporting the sale of a vehicle can be done online.