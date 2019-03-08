CENTRAL POINT, Ore.—ODFW’s Access and Habitat Program and the C2 Ranch are offering 10 youth hunters the chance to hunt turkey on the ranch’s 9,500-acre property near Medford this spring.

The deadline to apply is April 1 and winners will be drawn on April 2. Each winner will receive a one-day guided hunt. A parent or other adult can accompany the youth hunter.

It is free to apply and free to hunt for the hunters who win the opportunity. All winners are still responsible for purchasing a hunting license and a turkey tag. Winners will also be contacted by the ranch to set up a hunting time.

Find the application online at this link (https://bit.ly/2tQn8qf) and follow the directions to apply. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on April 1.

Youth age 9-15 without hunter education certification may apply and hunt under the Mentored Youth Hunter Program, but only during the general season (April 15-May 31), not the youth-only season (April 13-14).

The A & H Program funds projects that provide hunter access and/or improve wildlife habitat on private land in Oregon. The A & H Program is funded primarily by a $4 surcharge on hunting licenses, big game auction and raffle tag sales.