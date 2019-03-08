SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No.8 ranked Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls will take on Indiana University Kokomo in the Round of 16 Friday at 11:45 am at the 28th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Cougars are out of the River States Conference and received an automatic bid as the East Champions and enter the game as a tournament #6 seed after beating #3 seeded Union (Ky,) 89-83 to open up the tournament.

Oregon Tech beat #7 seed Antelope Valley 75-65 on Wednesday to improve to 15-2 all-time in the opening round. The Owls shot 53 percent from the field to lead at the break 45-24. Mitchell Fink led the Owls with 22-points to go with four assists. Seth Erickson contributed 10 points, and eight boards in the win that saw all 12 of OIT players score at least two-points by halftime.

IU Kokomo is one of two teams in the field making its first appearance at the championship.

In the first round upset win over Union they held a big edge (54-32) on the glass and points in paint (54-34). The Cougars shot 60% in the second half and nearly 50% for the game. Trequan Spivey led IU Kokomo with a game-high 28 points, one of four Cougars in double figures as both Desean Hampton (15pts, 14reb.) and Antoin Clifton (15pts, 11 reb.) tallied double-doubles with Darian Porch delivering 12-points off the bench.

Friday’s game will be broadcast locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson and Rob Siems on the call. The Justin Parnell Coaches Show will start at 11:15 am with the opening tip to follow.

Full coverage from the national tournament will be available at www.oregontechowls.com