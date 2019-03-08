SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The No. 25 ranked and No.7 seeded Oregon Tech Lady Owls have advanced to the Round of 16 for only the second time in school history (2016) at the 28th annual NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship inside the Tyson Events Center.

Oregon Tech will take on No.11 ranked and No.3 seeded Antelope Valley on Friday at 11:45 AM. The Pioneers advanced to the second round with a 100-93 victory over No. 6 seeded Morningside (Iowa) on Wednesday. In that game, All of Antelope Valley’s starters earned double digits in scoring led by Alexia Budd with 19 points. It was the first time in school history that AVU advanced out of the round of 32.

Oregon Tech enters Friday’s game with a 24-9 record after their upset of No. 2 Marian (Ind.), 63-50. The Owls were led by Mikaela Shumaker’s double-double, 10-points and 11-rebounds and Abby Kreiser ‘s 16 points.

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams as Antelope Valley defeated Oregon Tech earlier this year in Klamath Falls 80-70.

Tech’s Nohea Waiwaiole is just four-assists away from breaking the All-Time school assist record of 409.