Due to weather, there will be no Produce Connection this week at the Sky Lakes Wellness Center. Regular event hours will resume 3/14/18 @ 12pm.

KFLL is still in need of a Minors Girls coach. If interested please message them on facebook and they will get a hold of you. www.facebook.com/klamathfallslittleleague

Both the men and women OIT basketball teams have won their first games in the NAIA National Championship Tournament. They will both move on and play again on Friday.