Rural Klamath Connects, Gold Dust and Walker Farms, Discover Klamath, and Travel Oregon are proud to be hosting the second annual Agri-tourism Meet and Greet on Saturday March 16th. The event is open to all farmers, ranchers, and producers in the Klamath Basin who are interested in getting involved in agri-tourism and it is FREE to attend.

The event will include educational tours of four different Klamath Basin Producers showcasing how they got involved in agri-tourism, a hosted luncheon with a keynote agri-tourism speaker, and, the opportunity to meet and network with other area farmers, ranchers and producers interested in agri-tourism in the Klamath Basin.

When: Saturday, March 16th from 9:00am – 5:00pm

Where: The event will start at the Merrill Civic Center (365 W Front Street, Merrill, OR 97633) and transportation will be provided by bus to each of the tour sites. Please plan to meet at the Civic Center at 8:30am.

RSVP: Space is limited to 40 participants so please respond by March 8th by calling or emailing Patrick Lynch

541-882-1501 or Patrick@DiscoverKlamath.com