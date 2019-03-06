On March 6, 2019 at approx. 817 am, Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded to the report of a structure fire in a home on Derby Place. The fire was discovered by a visiting family member and called into 911 by neighbors. The neighbor’s sprayed water on the fire through a kitchen window until fire crews arrived. Firefighters found a fire in the kitchen area which had extended into the attic space above. Actions taken by firefighters helped keep the spread of the fire limited and they quickly extinguished the fire. There were no injuries to occupants or firefighters during the incident. The cause of the fire was determined to be an electrical failure in the kitchen area.

Klamath County Fire District No. 1 responded with a total of 18 fire personnel from four engines, a Battalion Chief, Division Chief and Fire Marshal. Damage is estimated at $30,000.00.