SIOUX CITY, Iowa – No. 25 ranked Oregon Tech Lady Owls are ready to play their first round contest at 3:30 pm CST (1:30 pm Pacific) today against No. 8 ranked Marian(Ind.) at the 28th annual NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, Opening Round inside the Tyson Events Center.

The Knights enter the tournament as a #2 seed and are the Crossroads League regular season champions with a 27-6 record. Prior to losing to Taylor in the Crossroads League Tournament final, Marian had won nine games in a row.

Oregon Tech enters today’s game with a 23-9 record. The Lady Owls will be the number seven seed and is heading to the national tournament for the fifth time in six years. The Owls are winners of 13 out of 14.

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams. Marian defeated Oregon Tech at the NAIA Tournament in 2016 by a 72-66 score on the way to the NAIA National Championship that year when they beat Southern Oregon 59-48 in the Championship game.