SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The No.8 ranked Oregon Tech Hustlin’ Owls will take on Antelope Valley (Calif.) in the Opening Round of the 28th annual NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship tonight at 7:45 pm (Pacific) inside the Sanford Pentagon.

The Pioneers of Antelope Valley (Calif.) are out of the Cal-Pac Conference and received an automatic bid as the Cal-Pac Tournament Champions and enter the game as a tournament #7 seed. They will be making their second overall appearance at the National Tournament. In UAV’s initial trip to Nationals last season, the Pioneers were defeated by the then, fourth-ranked, and eventual National-Champion Wildcats of Indiana Wesleyan, 87-76.

Oregon Tech is heading into the National Tournament for the 17th overall time, and for the third year in a row. The Hustlin’ Owls are 14-2 in opening round games and are 33-13 all-time at the tournament including three National Championships (2004, 2008, 2012).

Antelope Valley and Oregon Tech met earlier this year at the Lithia Classic in Klamath Falls with the Owls winning a close 79-78 game at Danny Miles Court back on November 16, 2018.

Tonight’s game will be broadcast locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard on the call. The Justin Parnell Coaches Show will start at 7:15 pm with the opening tip to follow.

Full coverage from the national tournament will be available at www.oregontechowls.com