On March 1st, Connor Thun and Jacob Delesha were sworn in as a police officers with KFPD.

Connor was born and raised in Vancouver, Washington and has lived there his entire life. He grew up hunting, fishing, and recreating throughout the state of Oregon and a great deal around the Klamath Basin. Connor has several family members that live in Klamath Falls so his transition to the Basin feels natural to him.

After graduating high school, he enrolled at Washington State University in Vancouver and to study sociology, addiction studies, and criminal justice. Much of his schooling centered around juvenile delinquency, alternative correction methods for youth offenders, and drugs/alcohol in correlation to crime.

Connor wants to connect further with our community by coaching youth wrestling.

Jacob Delesha grew up in Salem, Oregon where he attended and graduated West Salem High School. From a young age, Jacob participated in various martial arts and he eventually became an instructor after earning his Taekwondo black belt in 2012. In 2016, Jacob earned the title of Nationally Certified Instructor in Taekwondo and shortly after earned his Krav Maga Instruction certification.

Jacob has enjoyed strength training for over 7 years and makes it a high priority in his life. Jacob was married in 2017, the same year his daughter was born. Jacob began actively working towards his goal of becoming a police officer in 2018 and felt instantly welcome at the Klamath Falls Police Department and by community members he met while visiting.

Jacob looks forward to serving and protecting the citizens of Klamath Falls as a law enforcement officer for many years to come.

Please help us welcome Connor and Jacob to Klamath Falls!