On Sunday, March 3, 2019, at approximately 7:18 p.m. members from the Klamath Falls Police Department, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police responded to a call of a reported vehicle vs. pedestrian motor vehicle crash on Crater Lake Parkway north of the intersection of Pacific Terrace. The officers arrived on scene and found a woman with life threatening injuries, and medical attention was administered by law enforcement personnel and an off-duty paramedic. The woman succumbed to her injuries and detectives from the Klamath Falls Police Department responded to investigate the incident.

The woman was identified as Andrea Louise Campos (D.O.B. 2/1/1961) and investigators determined Mrs. Campos was walking northbound on the sidewalk on Crater Lake Parkway just prior to the crash. It appeared Mrs. Campos had crossed the street in a dark section of the roadway between intersections and where there were no crosswalks. Mrs. Campos walked in front of a motor vehicle traveling southbound on Crater Lake Parkway and causing the collision. The 25-year-old male driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. The preliminary findings do not indicate the driver of any criminal liability, and alcohol is suspected as a contributing factor regarding the pedestrian. This investigation is ongoing and if any person having additional information regarding this investigation, please call Detective Sean Ferns at 541-883-5336.