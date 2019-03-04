BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Final Day of the 2019 NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championship ended up being a record day for the Oregon Tech Track & Field Team with five athletes earning a total of seven All-Americas on Saturday’s final day at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.

“We had a dream weekend on the women’s side,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “Every woman is an All-American and we had the best team finish in school history from indoor. All seven athletes competed at their very best and represented Oregon Tech very well. I am so proud of how they competed after some very challenging travel conditions.”

Danielle De Castro and Susie Garza got the day off to a great start as they finished 2ndand 4th respectively in woman’s 1K. De Castro finished in a time of 2:55.39 with Garza at 2:58.49.

Next up, Cindy Reed finished 2nd in the 5K in a time of 17:39.58 to claim the Owls’ 3rdAll-American on the day.