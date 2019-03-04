Klamath Union varsity girls’ basketball coach Jamie Medley was charged with harassment on Feb. 26 after being placed on administrative in mid-February for an alleged assault on a player. The charge stemmed from Medley hitting an 18-year-old player, with a basketball at the KU gym during practice on Feb. 14. The player had her back turned to Medley and was walking away when Medley allegedly threw the ball and knocked the wind out of her. Medley has court scheduled for March 8th when she is expected to give her plea to the harassment charge, and we will keep you updated as we learn more.