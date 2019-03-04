Klamath Falls, OR—March 1st, 2019 Oregon Institute of Technology (OIT) awarded a plaque of appreciation to Cascade Health Alliance (CHA) recognizing CHA’s dedication to the Klamath Basin community and their investment in children and families through support of the Oregon Tech Behavioral Improvement Group (BIG) Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) Clinic.

Oregon Tech President, Dr. Nagi Naganathan said, “We are appreciative for this partnership with Cascade Health Alliance and their dedication to our program and our Klamath Falls community. Expansion of this clinic allows us to increase treatment hours by 300%, as well as provide our students with hands on learning experience from our trained staff of ABA professionals. CHA has been a strong partner of our institution in a variety of ways and we thank them for all they continue to do.”

The clinic first opened in May of 2018 and quickly outgrew its previous space. It is currently the only ABA clinic within a 75 mile radius of Klamath Falls. Expansion of the space has increased overall services for autistic children in the region, added in-home support for families, increased community outreach efforts, and helped bridge gaps preventing patients from receiving treatment.

CHA CEO, Tayo Akins said, “We believe in meeting the needs of our members, as well as our community. Through this public-private partnership, we can work collectively in addressing the needs of our community. We have a need and Oregon Tech has a solution. The BIG ABA clinic ensures behavioral services provided to our most vulnerable CHA members is of the highest quality.”

The BIG ABA clinic is located at 2421 Washburn Way in Klamath Falls Oregon. The clinic services are available for all qualified CHA members. For questions about services and insurance coverages, contact BIG ABA Clinic at 541-885-1675 or visit their webpage at www.bigaba.oit.edu.

As Cascade Comprehensive Care (CCC, the parent company of CHA) and CHA celebrate 27 years of providing health care services to its members, the company pledges its continuing support to CHA members and the Klamath community. CHA serves over 18,000 Oregon Health Plan (Medicaid) members in Klamath County. The company also serves Medicare members through its partner, ATRIO Health Plans.