Forty Mazama High School students on Wednesday, March 6, will be inducted into the school’s STEM&M program, which partners with Oregon Institute of Technology and puts them on academic pathways in science, technology, engineering, math and medicine.

“This is the largest group so far and is representative of the high level of achievements and dedication of this incoming class of 2022,” said Laura Nickerson, a Mazama teacher and STEM&M advisor. “It’s also the first year we have seen a large number of students transfer to Mazama for possible admission into STEM&M, many of whom were successful in gaining acceptance.”

The ceremony will be from 12:35-1:15 pm. In the Mazama High School library.

To apply, students had to submit transcripts, three letters of recommendation and an application essay. Mazama staff grade applications using a 240-point rubric. Students who scored 85 percent or higher were invited to join the STEM&M cohort. This year, of 48 applications from the freshman class, 40 students were accepted into the program.

At the induction ceremony, students will sign STEM&M contracts stating they will keep their GPAs at a 3.0 or greater, they will take four credits of pathway coursework while at Mazama and take 10 STEM&M Oregon Institute Technology credits.

Students choose a pathway (science, technology, engineering, math or medical) and receive their STEM&M shirt.

“We outline our expectations of them, including how they will need to participate in a wide variety of outside STEM&M activities — we call them STEM&M points,” Nickerson explained. “We treat it like an athletic signing day where kids come up and sign and get their photo taken. Parents are invited and we have representatives from the school district and OIT.”

There are a wide variety of perks that come with being a STEM&M student, Nickerson said. STEM&M students receive a chromebook for as long as they are in the program, $9,500 in scholarship funds from OIT, preferential selection into some of OIT’s competitive programs and recognition at graduation.