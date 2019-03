YOU CAN WIN an Authentic Mexican Dinner FOR 40 PEOPLE FOR YOUR FAMILY, FRIENDS, OR BUSINESS.

TICKETS ON SALE FOR $5 EACH OR 3 FOR $10

BUY TICKETS AT 509 COMMERCIAL STREET

DRAWING WILL BE HELD ON APRIL 15, 2019

NEED NOT BE PRESENT TO WIN

DINNER WILL BE DELIVERED THE WEEKEND OF CINCO DE MAYO

MAY 3RD, MAY 4TH, OR MAY 5TH — YOUR CHOICE

FUNDS RAISED WILL HELP TO RECRUIT FOSTER PARENTS IN KLAMATH COUNTY FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL (541) 850-6801