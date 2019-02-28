Two semis collided after one jackknifed on Highway 97 at Lava Butte south of Bend late yesterday afternoon. The highway was shut down for several hours to clear the wreckage but is now fully open. ODOT report that Central Oregon motorists may face icy or slick driving conditions this morning along regional routes. Highway managers are advising drivers to be aware of the potential for black ice or other winter weather hazards along some Central Oregon highways during the early morning hours and perhaps beyond.