The relationship between plants and volcanic activity in the Yellowstone region will be discussed in a presentation during a meeting next week of the Klamath Basin Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon.

The program is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 4, at the Klamath County Museum, 1451 Main St. in Klamath Falls. The meeting is open to anyone interested.

The program, titled “Plants Versus the Yellowstone Volcano,” will be presented by Jennifer Whipple, a former National Park Service botanist at Yellowstone.

“One of the most amazing accumulations of geothermal phenomenon is associated with the volcanic hotspot now hovering in the Yellowstone region,” Whipple said. “This program will discuss the relationship of the flora of Yellowstone to the Yellowstone volcano, including why there are relatively few endemic species present in the park, as opposed to the flora of California and Oregon.”

The presentation will include numerous photos of plants and geologic features of Yellowstone.

For more information about the Native Plant Society call (541) 281-9933.