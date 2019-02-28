Kansas City, MO – The official bracket for the 2019 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship was released Wednesday afternoon. No. 25 Oregon Tech will play its first round contest on Wednesday, March 6th, at 3:30 pm CST (1:30 pm Pacific) against No. 8 Marian(Ind.) the tournament will be held in Sioux City, Iowa for the 22ndstraight season – the longest streak of any current championship host at the Tyson Events Center from March 6-12.

“I am thrilled for this team, especially our seniors who have led with such courage throughout the season,” said Head Coach Scott Meredith . “It was an extremely suspenseful bracket reveal, but worth the wait. It’s a new season now and the Lady Owls are still playing!”

Marian (Ind.) is currently ranked at No. 8 and will be the No. 2 seed in the Liston Bracket. The Knights enter the tournament as the Crossroads League regular season champions with a 27-6 record. Prior to losing to Taylor in the Crossroads League Tournament final, Marian had won nine games in a row.

Oregon Tech comes in with a 23-9 record and lost to Corban in the Cascade Conference tournament. The Lady Owls will be the number seven seed and is heading to the national tournament for the fifth time in six years. The Owls had been on a tear prior to the loss to Corban, winning 13 games in a row.

This will be the second all-time meeting between the two teams. Marian defeated Oregon Tech at the NAIA Tournament in 2016 by a 72-66 score on the way to the NAIA National Championship that year when they beat Southern Oregon 59-48 in the Championship game.

All Oregon Tech Lady Owl games will be broadcast locally on 104.3 & 960 Sports with a listen live link at www.oregontechowls.com.

Oregon Tech Athletics will host a farewell for its NAIA National Tournament-bound men and women basketball teams with a send-off on Thursday, February 28th at 6:00 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the College Union in the Mt. Mazama room on the Oregon Tech campus. The free event is open to the entire Hustlin’ Owl community, and will include light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Everyone who attends will be entered into a free raffle for some great Oregon Tech gear. Free posters will be given out to all kids with an autograph session to follow with the OIT players.

The send-off fundraiser will provide fans an opportunity to join players and coaches alike, and celebrate another outstanding achievement for Oregon Tech athletics. Come show your Oregon Tech pride for our Hustlin’ and Lady Owl athletes this Thursday!