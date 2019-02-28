Breaking news on this years headliner for the Klamath County Fair, or should i say headliners. This year the Klamath county fair will not only have one night of great country music, it will have three. On Thursday, Friday and Saturday you can enjoy live music from some of country musics up and coming stars and one of the most loved groups in all of country. On Thursday august 1st, you can see the 2018 “New Vocal Group of the Year”, Midland. Friday night, August 2nd, new comer Jon Wolfe will be the featured performer. And Saturday night, August 3rd, Lonestar! Tickets go on sale March 4th at 8am at the fairgrounds and on-line at klamathcountyfair.com.