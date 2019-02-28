The Jefferson State friends of NRA will be holding their Annual fundraising banquet on March 16th, 2019 at Mike’s Fieldhouse in The Steen Sports Park. Registration forms are available at Steve’s Place, Big 5, and Parker’s Rod & Gun Rack.

The banquet will include raffles, auctions, games and special drawings including limited edition firearms, custom knives, NRA commissioned art, collector items and much more.

Proceeds from the banquet are combined with proceeds from other FNRA Banquets around the state and then dispersed to organizations and programs that promote hunting education, youth shooting sports, gun safety, range development/improvement and wildlife & natural resource conservation. .

For additional information or registrations please contact Chris Pellissier at 541-883-5484 or 541-591-2232