Kansas City, MO. – The official bracket for the 2019 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship was released Wednesday afternoon. No. 8 Oregon Tech (24-7) will play its first round contest on Wednesday, March 6th, at 9:45 pm CST (7:45 pm Pacific) against the University of Antelope Valley (16-12) at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

The Pioneers of Antelope Valley (Calif.) are out of the Cal-Pac Conference and received an automatic bid as the Cal-Pac Tournament Champions. They will be making their second overall appearance at the National Tournament. In UAV’s initial trip to Nationals last season, the Pioneers were defeated by the then, fourth-ranked, and eventual National-Champion Wildcats of Indiana Wesleyan, 87-76.

Oregon Tech is heading into the national tournament for the 17th overall time and, third year in a row. OIT is 33-13 all-time at the tournament including three National Championships (2004, 2008, 2012).

Antelope Valley and Oregon Tech have met earlier this year with the Owls winning a close 79-78 game at Danny Miles Court back on November 16, 2018.

All Oregon Tech games will be broadcast locally on 92.5 KLAD-FM with Bobby Thompson and Mike Garrard on the call.

Full coverage from the national tournament will be available at www.oregontechowls.com

Fans can follow along and stay updated by listening to Rob Siems from 92-5 KLAD-FM and the Wake-up Crew as they will be broadcasting live. Steve Matthies from the Herald and News will also be covering the action from Sioux Falls.

Oregon Tech Athletics will host a farewell for its NAIA National Tournament-bound men and women basketball teams with a send-off on Thursday, February 28th at 6:00 p.m. on the 2nd floor of the College Union in the Mt. Mazama room on the Oregon Tech campus. The free event is open to the entire Hustlin’ Owl community, and will include light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Everyone who attends will be entered into a free raffle for some great Oregon Tech gear. Free posters will be given out to all kids with an autograph session to follow with the OIT players.

The send-off fundraiser will provide fans an opportunity to join players and coaches alike, and celebrate another outstanding achievement for Oregon Tech athletics. Come show your Oregon Tech pride for our Hustlin’ and Lady Owl athletes this Thursday!