KLAMATH FALLS – Employers offering employment in resort, manufacturing, construction, retail, health care, public service, and other industries are invited to attend a job fair next month at Klamath Community College.

The job fair is March 21, and will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the KCC Commons in Building 4. Vendors are invited to start setting up at 9 a.m.

Vendors can attend at no cost, and KCC will provide a 6-foot table and hospitality room for breaks. A range of employers, including Sky Lakes Medical Center, Fremont-Winema National Forest, Roe Outfitters, and ZCS Engineering and Architecture, will be at the event.

The job fair will connect job seekers directly with employers hoping to fill full-time and part-time positions. The fair is open to college and high school students, and to the public.

“We are excited to provide this opportunity for local employers to meet students and community members who are seeking new jobs or career advancement,” said Chip Massie, KCC interim vice president of external affairs. “A job fair is a perfect place to make a face-to-face connection, and for job seekers to ask questions and arrange interviews.”

Job seekers attending the fair should have resumes to hand out and should dress appropriately for meeting a potential employer.

KCC WorkSource Career Center staff will be available to help participants apply for jobs online, if needed. The job fair is March 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in Building 4. For more information or to reserve a booth, call KCC Work Readiness and Pathways Coordinator Jan Goodyear at 541-880-2387.