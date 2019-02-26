Transition Program’s ‘STARSTRUCK’ DANCE: Tickets are now available for Starstruck, an evening out and dance for adults with disabilities.

The dance will be from 5:30 to 8 p.m., Saturday, March 9 at the Shilo Inn & Suites, 2500 Almond St, Klamath Falls. Tickets are free, but are required for entry. Attendees must be at least 18 years of age or older.

The event includes a live DJ, photographers and gift bags. Only 100 tickets are available. To get a ticket, call Klamath County Transition Program at 541-885-3361. Tickets must be picked up between 8 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. at the Transition Program house, 8633 Highway 39.

The event is hosted by Klamath County School District’s Klamath County Transition Program, which provides independent living and work experience skills for adults ages 18-21 with disabilities.

Randy Denson, KCTP teacher, started the Starstruck event two years ago, his first year with the program, after seeing a similar event while he was attending graduate school at Southern Oregon University.

“The dance gives our students a fun, social event,” Denson said. “They are able to get dressed up and have a place to hang out with friends. This is great way to connect with alumni from our program as well.”

The day for Klamath County Transition Program students starts at the Transition House, where volunteer nail and hair artists help students get ready for the evening. A limousine then picks up the students and takes them on a scenic tour of Klamath Falls on the way to Shilo Inn. Dance attendees from the community should come to the Shilo Inn at 5:30 p.m. when the dance begins.

Klamath County Transition Program appreciates all the volunteers and community support that make this event possible.