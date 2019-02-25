KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech Head Softball Coach Greg Stewart announced today that due to the forecast for heavy snow in Klamath basin, this weekend’s Cascade Conference home openers against Northwest University have been moved to Medford, Oregon and will now be played at US Cellular Field on Field #8.

Friday’s doubleheader is slated for a 1:00 pm start while Saturday’s first pitch will be at 11:00 am. Live stats will be available at www.OregonTechOwls.com

The Owls are 10-6 on the year and have won 4 of their last 5 games with all 16-games being played on the road or at neutral sites.

Three senior’s lead the Lady Owls offense this year with Dre Sotelo off to great start with a .489 average, while Ali Graham has a team high three-home runs, a .392 average and 17-RBI with Cierra Barkis delivering 19-runs with a .364 average.

Graham 3-3 (2.40 ERA), Sarah Abramson 4-3 (3.73 ERA), and Loryn Williams 3-0 (5.73 ERA) have all shown success for the Owls in the circle. Abramson leads the team in strikeouts with 37 but has also allowed 31-walks in a team high 41 innings of work so far.

Northwest will enter this weekend’s CCC opener with a 1-3 record. Nicola Fish leads the NU attack with a .429 batting average while Carly Tighe has provided the pop in the Eagles lineup sporting a .909 slugging percentage as she leads the team in home runs and RBI with a .364 batting average.

Rachel Hawley has been impressive in her two starts with a 0.70 ERA allowing just 10-hits and one-earned run as she leads the NU pitching staff.