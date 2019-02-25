KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech will host a farewell for its NAIA National Tournament-bound basketball players with a send-off on Thursday, February 28th at 6:00 p.m. in the College Union on the Oregon Tech campus. The free event is open to the entire Hustlin’ Owl community, and will include light hors d’oeuvres and refreshments. Everyone who attends will be entered into a free raffle for some great Oregon Tech gear. Free poster will be given out to all kids with an autograph session to follow with all OIT players.

The send-off will provide fans an opportunity to join players and coaches alike, and celebrate another outstanding achievement for Oregon Tech athletics. Come show your Oregon Tech pride for our Hustlin’ Owl athletes this Thursday.